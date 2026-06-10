Former Texas inmate accused of mailing K2 to prisons nationwide

article

The Brief A former Texas prison inmate was arrested after investigators accused him of mailing synthetic drugs disguised as legal correspondence to prisons across the country. Authorities said a search of the suspect's Texas City home uncovered K2, Suboxone, drug-manufacturing materials, counterfeit labels and cash. Investigators believe the case may be linked to a larger drug-trafficking network targeting correctional facilities nationwide.



A former Texas prison inmate has been arrested on allegations that he mailed synthetic drugs disguised as legal correspondence to incarcerated individuals in correctional facilities across the United States, authorities said.

Mail soaked with synthetic cannabinoids

Deidrick Capers was arrested June 2 at his Texas City residence following an investigation led by the Texas Board of Criminal Justice Office of Inspector General.

According to investigators, Capers is accused of sending fake legal mail soaked with synthetic cannabinoids and other narcotics to individuals incarcerated in Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities, prisons in other states and federal correctional institutions nationwide.

What they're saying:

"This arrest marks an initial step in a larger investigative effort," Inspector General Lance Coleman said in a statement. "Evidence gathered thus far indicates the presence of a broader drug-trafficking ring targeting correctional facilities across the country, and our investigators will continue to pursue every lead."

Authorities executed a search warrant at Capers' residence and said they recovered evidence including drug-lab paraphernalia, legal mail stamps and counterfeit labels.

(Source: Texas Department of Criminal Justice)

Investigators also seized paper soaked with K2, approximately 30 grams of Suboxone, about 50 grams of liquid K2 and $4,225 in cash, according to officials.

Based on the evidence recovered, Capers was charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance in Penalty Group 2, a second-degree felony under Texas law.

Authorities said additional charges from other jurisdictions could follow as the investigation continues.

"Keeping drugs out of our facilities is one of TDCJ's highest priorities," TDCJ Executive Director Bobby Lumpkin said. "Synthetic narcotics threaten the safety of our staff, jeopardize the well-being of those incarcerated, and undermine the secure operation of our prisons."

Officials said the case highlights ongoing efforts to prevent contraband from entering correctional facilities through the mail system.

According to authorities, Capers' prior convictions include offenses involving stalking, theft, possession of cocaine and forgery of a commercial instrument.