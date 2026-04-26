Houston weather: Hot, humid temperatures on the way for Sunday

The Brief Hot & humid end to April Low rain & storm chances to start the week Cold front to arrive later in the week



It will be another hot and humid day across the Houston area for your Sunday.

Houston weather: Hot, humid temperatures for Sunday

HOT & HUMID THIS WEEK

Sunday features another round of heat and humid with highs in the upper 80s/low 90s. Heat Index values will soar to the mid-90s this afternoon. If you have outdoor plans pack plenty of water, apply sunscreen and try to get out early. Rain chances remain low, though a stray afternoon shower or storm can’t be ruled out.

STRONG STORMS IN THE SOUTHERN PLAINS

The Storm Prediction Center has the southern Plains and North Texas, cities from Omaha to Dallas in a 2/5 to 3/5 risk for tornadoes, damaging winds and up to baseball size hail. If you have family or friends who live in that area, make sure they have a way of receiving severe weather alerts as these storms will be moving in during the night.

HEAT BUILDS NEXT WEEK

After a hot pattern takes hold of southeast Texas during the first half of the week, a cold front is expected to roll in late Friday. Rain and storm chances are likely with some cooler and refreshing air behind it next weekend.

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