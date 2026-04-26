Pearland officer rescues ducklings trapped in storm drain

The Brief A Pearland police officer jumped into action to rescue several ducklings that were trapped in a storm drain. Officials said a business owner reported the ducklings were trapped. One officer climbed down, crawled through a narrow tunnel, reached the ducklings, gathered them in a mop bucket and carefully came back out the way he came.



A Pearland police officer jumped into action to rescue several ducklings that were trapped in a storm drain.

Ducklings rescued by Pearland police officer

What we know:

Officials said a business owner reported the ducklings were trapped.

When officers arrived, they found mom and dad standing guard above and clearly were not leaving without their babies.

Officials stated the grate wouldn't budge, but about 15 feet away, officers were able to remove a manhole cover and came up with a plan.

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Officer Akins with the Pearland Police Department took off his vest and duty gear, climbed down, crawled through a narrow tunnel, reached the ducklings, gathered them in a mop bucket and carefully came back out the way he came.