Mattress Mack giving away 200 mattresses to Houstonians impacted by storm
HOUSTON - Houston's own Mattress Mack is giving back following Thursday's devastating storm by donating mattresses to those in need in his Flood Relief Mattress Giveaway.
On Friday, Gallery Furniture will be providing 200 mattresses on a first-come first-served basis from 7 to 9 a.m. to those whose home was flooded or damaged and who live in one of the eligible zip codes. Each household can receive one mattress.
Those who want to get a mattress must bring a valid driver's license showing one of the eligible zip codes listed below:
Harris County
- 77338 (Humble)
- 77339, 77345 (Kingwood)
- 77346 (Atascocita)
- 77396 (Humble)
- 77002 (Houston)
- 77018 (Houston)
- 77070 (Cypress)
- 77449 (Katy)
- 77024 (Houston)
Montgomery County
- 77301, 77302, 77303 (Conroe)
- 77304 (West Conroe)
- 77306 (Conroe)
- 77316 (Montgomery)
- 77318 (Willis)
- 77354 (Magnolia)
- 77355 (Magnolia)
- 77356 (Montgomery)
- 77357 (New Caney)
- 77365 (Porter)
- 77380, 77381, 77382, 77385 (The Woodlands)
- 77386 (Spring)
- 77389 (Spring)
Polk County
- 77331 (Coldspring)
- 77351 (Livingston)
Trinity County
- 75862 (Trinity)
- 75847 (Groveton)
Walker County
- 77320 (Huntsville)
- 77340 (Huntsville)
- 77342 (Huntsville)
- 77343 (Huntsville)
- 77344 (Huntsville)
- 77348 (Huntsville)
- 77349 (Huntsville)
San Jacinto County
- 77328 (Cleveland)
- 77331 (Coldspring)
- 77364 (Pointblank)
- 77371 (Shepherd)
- 77372 (Splendora)
Liberty County
- 77327 (Cleveland)
- 77328 (Cleveland)
- 77535 (Dayton)
- 77575 (Liberty)
- 77369 (Romayor)
- 77597 (Wallisville)
Hardin County
- 77625 (Kountze)
- 77656 (Silsbee)
- 77657 (Lumberton)
- 77659 (Sour Lake)
Jasper County
- 75951 (Jasper)
- 77612 (Buna)
- 77641 (Deweyville)
Orange County
- 77630 (Orange)
- 77632 (West Orange)
- 77639 (Vidor)
- 77662 (Orangefield)
Tyler County
- 75979 (Woodville)
- 75990 (Warren)
- 75966 (Colmesneil)
Grimes County
- 77830 (Anderson)
- 77861 (Navasota)
- 77868 (Plantersville)