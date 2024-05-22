Houston's own Mattress Mack is giving back following Thursday's devastating storm by donating mattresses to those in need in his Flood Relief Mattress Giveaway.

On Friday, Gallery Furniture will be providing 200 mattresses on a first-come first-served basis from 7 to 9 a.m. to those whose home was flooded or damaged and who live in one of the eligible zip codes. Each household can receive one mattress.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Those who want to get a mattress must bring a valid driver's license showing one of the eligible zip codes listed below:

Harris County

77338 (Humble)

77339, 77345 (Kingwood)

77346 (Atascocita)

77396 (Humble)

77002 (Houston)

77018 (Houston)

77070 (Cypress)

77449 (Katy)

77024 (Houston)

Montgomery County

77301, 77302, 77303 (Conroe)

77304 (West Conroe)

77306 (Conroe)

77316 (Montgomery)

77318 (Willis)

77354 (Magnolia)

77355 (Magnolia)

77356 (Montgomery)

77357 (New Caney)

77365 (Porter)

77380, 77381, 77382, 77385 (The Woodlands)

77386 (Spring)

77389 (Spring)

Polk County

77331 (Coldspring)

77351 (Livingston)

Trinity County

75862 (Trinity)

75847 (Groveton)

Walker County

77320 (Huntsville)

77340 (Huntsville)

77342 (Huntsville)

77343 (Huntsville)

77344 (Huntsville)

77348 (Huntsville)

77349 (Huntsville)

San Jacinto County

77328 (Cleveland)

77331 (Coldspring)

77364 (Pointblank)

77371 (Shepherd)

77372 (Splendora)

Liberty County

77327 (Cleveland)

77328 (Cleveland)

77535 (Dayton)

77575 (Liberty)

77369 (Romayor)

77597 (Wallisville)

Hardin County

77625 (Kountze)

77656 (Silsbee)

77657 (Lumberton)

77659 (Sour Lake)

Jasper County

75951 (Jasper)

77612 (Buna)

77641 (Deweyville)

Orange County

77630 (Orange)

77632 (West Orange)

77639 (Vidor)

77662 (Orangefield)

Tyler County

75979 (Woodville)

75990 (Warren)

75966 (Colmesneil)

Grimes County