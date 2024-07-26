Houston tax preparer pleads guilty to filing false tax returns

A tax preparer pleaded guilty after admitting to aiding or assisting in the preparation of a false 2017 income tax return, officials said.

According to a release, Christopher J. Guevara, admitted that from at 2018 to 2020, he owned and operated Chris Tax Service in Houston.

SUGGESTED: Houston mother accused of leaving newborn in garbage bag: court documents

Officials said he admitted to often placing false Schedule A deductions, residential energy credits, and Schedule C businesses on the returns he prepared, generating larger refunds to which his clients weren't entitled.

He also admitted to making money through preparation fees.

Officials stated that Guevara admitted to placing $26,857 in false business losses that were listed on the 2017 Schedule C.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

As a result, the tax loss to the United States on that return was approximately $13,390.

Guevara took responsibility for $123,458 in losses to the IRS and has agreed to pay that amount in restitution.

Guevara will face sentencing on October 31 and could receive a sentence of up to three years in prison and a possible $250,000 maximum fine.