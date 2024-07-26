Court documents reveal concerning details in the case involving an abandoned newborn in southwest Houston.

Everilda Cux-Ajtzalam, 18, was charged with abandoning a child after Houston Police Department officers found an infant boy at 6023 Dashwood Street. Residents called HPD around 1:15 p.m. after hearing cries from the dumpster area.

PREVIOUS STORY: Mother of newborn found abandoned near dumpster charged

According to court records, Cux-Ajtzalam allegedly placed the baby in a tied garbage bag.

Everilda Cux-Ajtzalam

The infant was immediately taken to Texas Children's Hospital, where he was reported to be in good condition. Child Protective Services was called.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

Cux-Ajtzalam is currently under observation in the hospital, officials say.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.