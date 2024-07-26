Lost tortoise reunited with owner in Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A lost tortoise was reunited with its owner on Friday, according to officials.
FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!
Authorities said a Sulcata Tortoise was found wandering in the 20000 block of Rustlewood Drive.
Image 1 of 3
▼
Photo of tortoise being returned to owner (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4/Twitter)
The tortoise was returned safely to the owner.