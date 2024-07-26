Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:06 PM CDT, San Jacinto County, Polk County
8
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, San Jacinto County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 12:20 AM CDT, Matagorda County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
from SAT 4:13 AM CDT until TUE 6:20 AM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Harris County, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:27 PM CDT, Fort Bend County, Brazoria County, Wharton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 2:12 PM CDT, Brazoria County
Flood Watch
until SAT 1:00 PM CDT, Inland Brazoria County, Inland Matagorda County, Fort Bend County, Inland Galveston County, Chambers County, Inland Jackson County, Wharton County, Inland Harris County, Southern Liberty County, Galveston Island

Lost tortoise reunited with owner in Harris County

By
Published  July 26, 2024 10:54pm CDT
Harris County
FOX 26 Houston

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - A lost tortoise was reunited with its owner on Friday, according to officials. 

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Authorities said a Sulcata Tortoise was found wandering in the 20000 block of Rustlewood Drive. 

Image 1 of 3

Photo of tortoise being returned to owner (Source: Harris County Constable Precinct 4/Twitter)

The tortoise was returned safely to the owner. 
 