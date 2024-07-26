The major rainfall sustained across the Houston area has resulted in the spill of domestic wastewater at the 69th Street Wastewater Treatment plant, authorities said.

Officials said the domestic wastewater spill is greater than 100,000 gallons in the area of 2525 S Sgt. Macario Garcia Drive in Houston.

Authorities said if you receive your drinking water from the city of Houston, you water is safe from this spill and you don't need to boil your water.

Houston Public Works is monitoring the situation. Local officials, along with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality have been notified, officials said.

Authorities added that anyone using private drinking water supply wells located within half a mile of the spill site or within the potentially affected area should use only water that has been distilled or boiled at a rolling boil for at least one minute for all personal uses including drinking, cooking, bathing, and tooth brushing.

Persons who purchase water from a public water supply may contact their water supply distributor to determine if the water is safe for personal use.

The public should avoid contact with waste material, soil, or water in the area potentially affected by the spill. Do not swim in affected areas.

If the public comes into contact with waste material, soil, or water potentially affected by the spill, they should bathe and wash clothes thoroughly as soon as possible.