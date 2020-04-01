Matagorda County reports second COVID-19 related death

Officials are reporting the second COVID-19 related death in Matagorda County.

According to the Matagorda County Health Department, the man in his 70s passed away at Matagorda Regional Medical Center with symptoms consistent with COVID-19.

The death is the second COVID-19 related death in the county and the thirteenth in the greater Houston area.

Matagorda County also reported two more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday. The current number of positive cases in Matagorda County is 29.

There are currently more than 1,270 confirmed cases in the entire greater Houston area.

