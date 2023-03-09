Harris County officials are asking the public for information about a massive illegal dumping incident near a church.

It's a growing problem in the city and neighbors in northeast Houston say they are fed up with the filth.

CRIME: Houston man shot after knocking at the wrong apartment door

Surveillance video shows a pickup truck dumping piles of trash on a back road next to New Faith Baptist Church at 8955 North Wayside Drive.

The church's surveillance cameras caught the moment the trash was dumped and you can see the trailer spreading it in the ditch. The pastor says he was pretty upset when he saw the dumped trash.

It's right behind the property. Reports say 311 has been called to the area several times.

One man who lives nearby says this isn't uncommon at all.

RELATED: Teen accused of setting fire in Houston apartment because he was upset with family

"This ain't nothing new, happen every month. Heavy trash come through here, pick it up. When heavy trash come through, they come right behind here, heavy trash that same night and dump some more," the resident says.

Constable Alan Rosen tweeted out asking for any information someone might have for this large illegal dumping. The constable asks that you report any Illegal Dumping to our Environmental Crimes Division at 832-927-1567.