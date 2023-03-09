Teen accused of setting fire in Houston apartment because he was upset with family

Bond was set at $75,000 for a teen accused of setting fire inside of a Houston apartment on Tuesday.

Court records show Jose Espinoza-Villanueva, 18, has been charged with arson for the fire at an apartment in the 5900 block of Flintlock Road.

MORE: Mother accused of abandoning her children in Houston-area for 7 weeks arrested in Mobile, Alabama

Jose Espinoza-Villanueva appears in probable cause court.

According to court documents, Espinoza-Villanueva allegedly set clothes on fire in a closet because he was upset with his family.

According to the allegations read in probable case court, two firefighters who responded to the fire were hurt.

If Espinoza-Villanueva makes bond, he will have to abide by certain conditions including a curfew and a requirement to stay at least 200 feet away from the apartment complex.