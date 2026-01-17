Houston weather: Freezing temps overnight

The Brief Freeze Warning for Coastal Counties ML King Day Looking Cool and Dry Needed Rain Coming Next Week



Sunday morning will bring the coldest temperatures that we will feel for the next week.

Freezing temps Sunday morning

Temperatures are expected to drop to or below freezing across the majority of the FOX 26 area, except for the inner Houston metro, barrier islands, and a few areas right along the coast.

For some of our coastal counties, it will be their first freeze of the winter, so the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning there. Parts of our far northern areas, mainly Madison and Houston Counties, may drop as cold as the lower 20s, but only for around an hour or less.

Cold weather preparations

As high pressure settles in tonight, allowing winds to calm under clear skies, temperatures will drop quickly.

Overnight temperatures, particularly north and west of Houston, will drop below freezing. Remember the 4 P's- people, pets, plants and pipes.

MLK Day

Monday will start on a chilly note. An extra layer will be a good idea if you are heading out to the MLK Unity Parade. The afternoon will feature cool and dry conditions, with temperatures rebounding to the mid-60s.

By early next week, onshore flow gradually returns, increasing cloud cover with rain chances working back into Southeast Texas.