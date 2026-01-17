Teen killed, another injured in East Houston after shooting leads to crash, police say

The Brief The shooting supposedly happened at an apartment complex near Wayside Drive and Tidwell Road. Two teens were driving away from the shooting when their vehicle crashed near the scene. One of the teens has died. The other underwent surgery.



One teen has died and another is in a hospital after a shooting in East Houston on Saturday, according to police.

Houston crime: Wayside, Tidwell shooting

What we know:

Police say 911 calls started coming in shortly after 11:30 a.m. about a shooting at an apartment complex near Wayside Drive and Tidwell Road.

When officers arrived, they say they found an SUV that crashed near the scene.

Two teen boys were found in the vehicle, and they were both taken to a hospital. One has been pronounced deceased, and the other went into surgery in critical condition.

As of this report, police believe the shooting happened during a drug deal at the complex, then the teens tried to drive away from the shooting when they crashed.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

There is no confirmed information about any suspects. It's believed at least one suspect drove away in a white vehicle, but that hasn't been confirmed.