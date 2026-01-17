Woman, animals rescued from Old Town Spring house fire, officials say

The Brief The fire was reported on Brandt Road near Spring Cypress Road. Officials confirmed an elderly woman was sent to a hospital after being rescued. A cat was reportedly rescued as well, but a dog didn't make it.



A woman was sent to a hospital on Saturday after part of her home caught fire in Spring.

Spring house fire: Woman, animals rescued

(Photo credit: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)

What we know:

The fire happened Saturday afternoon at a home on Brandt Road off Spring Cypress Road.

Officials say the fire affected the house's back patio and a laundry room.

A homebound elderly woman was trapped on the third floor. First responders pulled her out of the home, and she was taken to a hospital where she is expected to recover.

A cat and dog were also rescued.

What we don't know:

There is no information on the cause of the fire.