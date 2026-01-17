Woman, animals rescued from Old Town Spring house fire, officials say
SPRING, Texas - A woman was sent to a hospital on Saturday after part of her home caught fire in Spring.
(Photo credit: Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office)
What we know:
The fire happened Saturday afternoon at a home on Brandt Road off Spring Cypress Road.
Officials say the fire affected the house's back patio and a laundry room.
A homebound elderly woman was trapped on the third floor. First responders pulled her out of the home, and she was taken to a hospital where she is expected to recover.
A cat and dog were also rescued.
What we don't know:
There is no information on the cause of the fire.
The Source: Spring Fire Department and Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office.