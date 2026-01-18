Crews managing grass fire at west Houston reservoir

The Brief Crews are managing a fire in the Addicks Reservoir near the Katy Freeway. Fire officials are allowing the flames to burn off debris and prevent future threats. Residents near the scene are asked to not call 911.



A grass fire is causing smoke in west Houston, but the Houston Fire Department (HFD) is asking those near the scene to not call 911.

Smoke in west Houston: Addicks Reservoir fire

Grass fire in Houston's Addicks Reservoir (Photo credit: Houston Fire Department)

What we know:

The fire is said to be coming from the Addicks Reservoir area near I-10 and Eldrige Parkway. The HFD says it's managing the fire with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and Texas A&M Forestry Service.

While it started as a grass fire, crews turned it into a controlled burn. They're allowing the flames to continue so they can burn off years debris and prevent future fire threats.

As the fire continues, you may see smoke in west Houston. The HFD is advising residents to not call 911.

If you're driving through the smoke, you're advised to slow down, use your headlights, and pay attention to speed limits.

What we don't know:

There is no information on what caused the fire or when it's estimated to be put out.