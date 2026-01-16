Texas to launch school voucher program: Houston leads as applications open soon

The Brief The application portal for the state’s $1.1 billion Texas Education Freedom Accounts officially opens Feb. 4, with a deadline of March 17 to accommodate a maximum of 90,000 students. Houston has emerged as the program’s epicenter, surpassing Dallas and San Antonio in early participation and provider availability. Awards range from $10,500 to $30,000 per student, though the program remains highly divisive as critics warn it will divert critical resources away from the state's public school system.



Applications for Texas’ controversial new school voucher program are set to open in early February, with Houston emerging as the primary location for the state’s massive shift toward private education funding.

The Texas Education Freedom Accounts (TEFA), a $1.1 billion initiative championed by Governor Greg Abbott, will begin accepting applications through its official portal on Feb. 4. Families will have until March 17 to apply for the program, which is currently capped at 90,000 students statewide.

Texas school vouchers: Houston leads in participation

By the numbers:

Early data indicates that Houston is the epicenter of the program’s rollout. As of Jan. 16, 304 private schools and vendors in the Houston area have signed up to accept state funds, outpacing Dallas (266) and San Antonio (134).

Andrew Campanella, President and CEO of the National School Choice Awareness Foundation, attributes Houston's lead to a long-standing local culture of educational variety.

"There has been a lot of focus, especially over the last two decades, on education options," Campanella said. "I think that is why you are seeing more providers being approved in the Houston area than elsewhere throughout the state."

Funding and Eligibility

Big picture view:

The program operates on a tiered award system designed to assist families with the cost of private tuition and educational services.

Students with disabilities can receive up to $30,000. Most other qualifying students will receive approximately $10,474.

While the program is open to all Texas students, the funds will be distributed via a lottery system. Priority will be given to low-income families and students with special needs.

Political and Rural Backlash

The other side:

Despite the high interest from private institutions, the program remains a flashpoint in the Texas Legislature.

Critics argue that diverting taxpayer dollars to private schools will drain essential resources from the public school system, which serves the vast majority of Texas children.

"The commercials sound great, but in reality, you're leaving out a huge swath of kids," said Democratic State Rep. Christina Morales. Morales, who represents the East End and the Heights, also highlighted the potential impact on non-urban areas. "If I was in a rural county right now, I'd be furious."

Opponents often point out that rural areas have fewer private school options, meaning those taxpayers may see their local funds flow to urban centers like Houston and Dallas.

How to Apply

What you can do:

Interested parents are being advised to prepare documents early to navigate the system. Necessary paperwork includes recent tax returns and student academic records.

