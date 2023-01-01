Man charged for shooting woman on Houston METRORail

The man wanted for shooting a woman on a METRORail on Wednesday has been arrested.

Markeith Jermaine Allison, 44, was arrested by Houston police on Saturday and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for shooting a woman, 27, on the METRORail at 5450 Griggs Road around 8:20 p.m. on Dec. 28, 2022.

Initial investigation said a man was seen on surveillance arriving at the platform on a bicycle shortly before the shooting.

Markeith Jermaine Allison (Photo Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

The man then left on the bicycle going westbound on toward Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Another woman was fatally stabbed at the same location two months ago on Oct. 29, 2022.

The woman was reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition and there has been no updated information on her condition.