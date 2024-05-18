Body found in Channelview in water near Meadowbrook Park

Harris County law enforcement is responding to the Channelview area after a man was found dead.

Details are limited at this time, but according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez, a man on a jet ski found a body in the water near the 17400 block of River Road.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

The location is near Meadowbrook Park which is also close to the San Jacinto River.

No other information has been provided at this time. We will continue to update this story as more becomes known.