Chambers County Precinct 3 Constable Donnie Standley, who has served since Jan. 1, 2005, died Thursday evening.

According to the sheriff's office, around 5:05 p.m., Chambers County law enforcement received a medical call about a man falling off a horse at 1343 Haynes Road.

Donnie Standley

Responding deputies and EMS discovered the man was Constable Standley and he had suffered a medical episode, leading to his fall. Despite efforts to revive him, he was pronounced dead at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

His family and numerous CCSO and Chambers County EMS were at the hospital when he died.

Constable Standley was highly regarded in the community and known for his dedication and professionalism. Sheriff Hawthorne and the entire CCSO expressed their condolences and said the community lost a great public servant.