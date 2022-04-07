Enjoy a meaningful margarita that can help children with cancer

Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Family Alliance is hosting its 14th annual Margarita Taste-Off.

This year, it will be at the fun outdoor location of Kirby Ice House.

We caught up with the organizers, who were at Kin Dee Thai Cuisine, to give us a taste of what's on the menu.

"We're going to have the hottest restaurants and the best partners," states Elizabeth Haines with Candlelighters.

Local ‘judges’ will decide who dishes up the best margarita in town. Each restaurant will also offer light bites to match their drinks, all benefiting the non-profit Candlelighters Houston.

"We support families of children with cancer. What sets us apart is that half of our staff are actually moms, who have had children go through the cancer journey, so they are there for emotional support, educational support, and practical support. We really just like to walk along with these families each and every day because we know what they've been through," explains Kelsey Tarpinian with Candlelighters.

Many cancer patients have had to be even more careful than usual during the pandemic to prevent illness, so Zoom rooms have been super beneficial.

"We have been doing our support group meetings via Zoom, and they've actually grown in the last two years because people are able to attend from anywhere they are," says a smiling Kelsey.

As far as the fun event is concerned, you can expect all kinds of themes and different flavors! "Bangkok Summer" is the drink of choice from Kin Dee Thai Cuisine.

"We can hint that it has a lot of tropical, a lot of color, and one of the unique ingredients that no other bar in town has," says Kin Dee owner, Lukkaew Srasrisuwan.

She also showed us her bright purple dumplings for a unique twist on their light bites.

"We're thankful Don Julio is providing all of the tequila for 14 restaurants," says Lukkaew.

Cheers to Candlelighters and hopefully a sold-out crowd!

There are a limited number of tickets left, so if you're interested in attending, head to candle.org.

