Mardi Gras Galveston adjusts Saturday parade schedule due to inclement weather

Mardi Gras Galveston, the highly anticipated annual celebration along the Texas Gulf Coast, is set to kick off this weekend with a slight alteration in plans due to the inclement weather forecast.

According to RoShelle Salinas, spokesperson for Mardi Gras Galveston, the three daytime parades on Saturday will roll an hour later than initially scheduled. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution, not only for the parade participants, but also for marching bands, ensuring the protection of their instruments and uniforms.

Salinas reassures attendees that this slight delay will not significantly impact the overall schedule of the day. The evening parades, live entertainment, and balcony parties are still set to commence as planned. Additionally, family-friendly events for "Family Gras" on Sunday remain free to the public.

"With 20 concerts and live entertainment taking place, we're looking forward to two great weekends. The minor weather hiccup overnight is nothing to cause fear and panic. We're ready to have a good time and put on a really good festival," Salinas said.

Despite the weather adjustment, excitement is building for Friday night's parade, which will feature the first throw of the coveted Golden Bead Prize. Catching the special golden bead during the parade could lead to winning enticing prizes such as a cruise, a weekend getaway in Houston or Galveston, or a brewery tour.

Find the full parade and entertainment schedule plus ticket information here.



