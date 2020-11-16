Many Houstonians in need as Thanksgiving holiday approaches

Major city events have been canceled around the upcoming holiday, including Houston's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

While some of the holiday cheer will be missing due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the Houston Food Bank is also concerned supplies will decrease over the next several weeks.

“Things are staying very busy at the Houston Food Bank these days. Demand has stayed very elevated, but companies are not moving as much food as they used to be,” said Brian Green with the Houston Food Bank.

Many families have been impacted by COVID-19 resulting in more demand for the organization.

“We actually had our largest supply when COVID happened," said Greene. “What we most want is the economy to do better than we help people who are left behind. But when there are large numbers of people it becomes very difficult.”

Monday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced that the city’s annual Thanksgiving parade will be canceled due to COVID-19.

Instead, city officials said they will host an H-E-B sponsored Thanksgiving distribution on Saturday, Nov. 21 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., or until they run out of food.

Below is a list of other Thanksgiving food drives and donations:

THE SUPER FEAST

“The Nation’s Largest Feeding” is facing a ‘terrible’ shortage for Thanksgiving food donations.

The Houston Super Feast will hold a citywide food drive, joined by the Houston Texans on Thursday, November 19 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Donation Items Needed:

Frozen Turkeys

Ham Chicken

Assorted Canned Goods

Super Turkey Food Drive Locations:

• Downtown – George R. Brown Convention Center • Southwest – CW39

• Sugar Land – Sprouts Farmers Market

• Conroe – Starbucks @ City Cathedral Church

• Woodlands – Sprouts Farmers Market

HISD

Houston Independent School District also stepped in to help families. The district is preparing to close its doors for Thanksgiving, but all campus curbside pickup locations will offer seven days’ worth of student meals on Thursday, Nov. 19th.

Additionally, a third Neighborhood Supersites will be held at Sugar Grove Academy on Saturday, Nov. 21 — the final community distribution before Thanksgiving. The new location is in addition to two existing distribution sites on Saturdays and one on Wednesdays.

November Neighborhood Supersite Schedule:

Saturday, Nov. 14; 2 to 5 p.m.

Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, 4400 W. 18th Street

Hexser T. Holliday Food Services Support Center, 6801 Bennington Street

Wednesday, Nov. 18; 2 to 6 p.m.

Barnett Stadium, 6800 Fairway Drive

Saturday, Nov. 21; 2 to 5 p.m.

Hattie Mae White Educational Support Center, 4400 W. 18th St.

Hexser T. Holliday Food Services Support Center, 6801 Bennington St.

Sugar Grove Academy, 8405 Bonhomme Road

All sites will provide seven days’ worth of meals, as well as essential hygiene kits and cleaning supplies throughout November.