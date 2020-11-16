Houston's Thanksgiving Day parade canceled for first time ever

article

For the first time in its 71-year history, the city of Houston is canceling its annual Thanksgiving parade.

Instead of the parade, the city is partnering with H-E-B to host a food distribution. Volunteers will be handing out groceries that prepare families for their own Thanksgiving feast.

The H-E-B Family Thanksgiving Distribution will be on Saturday, November 21, 2020, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Families in need are asked to go to the NRG Yellow Lot, located on Main between Murworth and McNee.

The city is asking for volunteers for the food distribution. Volunteers will be given breakfast and lunch.

If you are interested, click here.