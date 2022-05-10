Man's body found in southeast Houston near Highway 90

article

Homicide detectives are in southeast Houston, where a man's body was found Tuesday afternoon.

According to Houston PD, the deceased male was found in the 3200 block of Yellowstone Blvd near Highway 90 around 12:30 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE HOUSTON NEWS

Police say the man, who is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, was found on private property in a secure area.

No word on the man's cause of death or how long he's been at that location.

Advertisement

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.