Man's body found in southeast Houston near Highway 90
HOUSTON - Homicide detectives are in southeast Houston, where a man's body was found Tuesday afternoon.
According to Houston PD, the deceased male was found in the 3200 block of Yellowstone Blvd near Highway 90 around 12:30 p.m.
Police say the man, who is believed to be between 30 and 40 years old, was found on private property in a secure area.
No word on the man's cause of death or how long he's been at that location.
This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.