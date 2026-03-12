Advocate highlights risks for autistic children after child found dead in Pearland retention pond

The Brief 7-year-old Skylar Hopson, who was nonverbal and autistic, was reported missing Wednesday morning in Pearland. Police say she was found dead in a nearby retention pond hours later. An autism advocate says the case highlights the dangers of wandering and the misconceptions many families face.



The search for a missing child in Pearland ended in tragedy Wednesday afternoon when police say 7-year-old Skylar Hopson was found dead in a retention pond near her home.

AMBER Alert: Pearland girl found dead

What we know:

Authorities say the child, who was nonverbal and autistic, was reported missing around 9:40 a.m. on Sunset Springs Drive. Investigators believe she left the house on foot carrying her iPad.

Pearland police launched a large search effort involving drones, K9 units, ground search teams, and a Houston Police Department helicopter.

Investigators say K9 teams tracked Skylar’s scent to a nearby retention pond, which aligned with location pings from her iPad. With assistance from the Houston Police Dive Team, Skylar was recovered from the water around 2:45 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene. Pearland police say there is no indication of abduction, and the investigation into how the child left the home is ongoing.

The department said it was devastated by the outcome and thanked local agencies and community members who helped search the neighborhood.

What we don't know:

Investigators say several questions remain unanswered.

Police have not said exactly how Skylar left the home or whether there were any barriers or safety measures in place that may have failed.

The official cause of death has also not been released and will likely be determined by the medical examiner.

Advocate speaks out

What they're saying:

Following the tragedy, a special needs family advocate says cases like this are heartbreaking but also highlight the realities many families face when raising children with autism.

Sheletta Brundidge, who has several children with autism, says wandering—sometimes called elopement—is a serious safety concern.

"It’s not a matter of parents not watching their kids," Brundidge said. "When you have a child with autism who wanders… that moment can be enough for them to get out of the house."

She says families often rely on multiple layers of safety, including special locks or alarms on doors.

However, she says not every parent has the same level of support or resources.

"People in the community who don’t have kids with autism need to understand that parents don’t need condemnation," Brundidge said.

Why wandering is a concern:

Experts say wandering is a common behavior among children with autism and can be dangerous, especially when water is nearby.

Research shows:

Nearly half of children with autism attempt to wander from safe environments.

Children with autism are about 160 times more likely to die from drowning than other children.

Drowning is the leading cause of death for autistic children who wander.

Many autistic children are also nonverbal or unable to respond when searchers call their name, which can make search efforts more difficult. Advocates say that is why awareness, safety planning, and community understanding are critical.

What's next:

Pearland police say they are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding Skylar’s disappearance and death.

Advocates hope the tragedy will also bring attention to the dangers of wandering and encourage communities to support families caring for children with autism.'