Man, woman seen on surveillance cameras stealing vases from Baytown cemetery

article

Two people in Baytown were seen on camera allegedly robbing multiple graves, authorities said.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred at the Earthman Memory Gardens Cemetery at 8604 Garth Road.

RELATED: Rosenberg grave thief identified, confesses to stealing bronze vases

Reports stated the grave robbery happened on May 25, 2022, around 10 p.m.

Surveillance video showed a man cutting the lock off the cemetery gate so he and a woman could drive inside. Once they entered, they reportedly took vases from multiple grave plots and drove off from the cemetery.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY STORIES

Police described the two suspects as a white male and a white female in a light-colored mid-2000s GMC or Chevrolet 2500 pickup truck.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to call the HCSO Burglary and Theft Unit at 713-274-9200.