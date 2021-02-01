Man wanted for allegedly torturing children in southwest Houston

Authorities in Houston are searching for a man wanted for two counts of injury to a child – serious bodily injury.

Crime Stoppers and the Houston Police Department's Special Victims Division need the public's assistance locating 42-year-old Victor Hugo Prado.

On May 19, 2020, Houston police received a report of two children who suffered serious bodily injury near Alief.

Authorities say it was revealed during the investigation that both victims had numerous contusions and fractures in various stages of healing, allegedly caused by Prado.

Medical staff reportedly diagnosed the children as being victims of torture and that they were fortunate to be alive, according to Crime Stoppers.

Prado is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5’04" tall, 175 lbs., with brown eyes and long brown hair.

According to Crime Stoppers, Prado has a prior conviction for engaging in organized criminal activity.

