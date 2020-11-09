Man wanted, accused of intentionally burning a child in Houston

article

Authorities are asking for the public’s help to locate a man accused of intentionally burning a child in Houston.

According to Crime Stoppers, Anthony Adams, 19, is wanted for injury to a child – serious bodily injury.

Houston police received a report of a child who suffered serious bodily injury on August 6. Crime Stoppers says the investigation revealed that the child was intentionally burned on over 30% of their body by Adams.

Authorities say the child is still unable to walk and is in rehabilitation learning to walk again.

Adams is described as a black male, approximately 5’09” tall, 150 lbs., with brown eyes and black hair.

According to Crime Stoppers, a warrant was active as of November 8, 2020.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charging and/or arrest of the suspects in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app. Only tips and calls DIRECTLY TO Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

