Man suspected of stabbing Surfside officer led police on chase: HPD

A suspect who is believed to have stabbed an off-duty Surfside police officer in southeast Houston has been taken into custody after a police chase, authorities say.

Police have not released the identity of the suspect who they believe wounded Officer Nathaniel Williams on Wednesday evening.

Officer Williams was stabbed outside a restaurant in the 6100 block of Telephone Road around 7:50 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say the off-duty officer tried to stop a man who was exposing himself inside a restaurant. As Officer Williams escorted the suspect out of the business, there was an altercation in the parking lot, and the suspect stabbed the officer in the leg, HPD says.

Officer Williams was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Police say there was video of the suspect and his vehicle from the scene of the stabbing.

On Thursday night, undercover HPD units were near the area where the stabbing occurred when they spotted the suspect and his vehicle, police say.

They followed the vehicle for a while, and then marked units arrived.

Police say a car chase started, but officers were able to perform a PIT maneuver to stop him near Houston and Washington.

The suspect was taken into custody. Police say he is currently facing charges of evading arrest, but he could be charged for the stabbing as the investigation continues.