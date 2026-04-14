Houston weather: Warm day ahead for Wednesday

The Brief Warm, but mostly dry for start of Fleet Week Houston Best rain chances arrive Saturday with a cold front Light jacket weather early next week



Warm temperatures should be expected if you're headed out to the first day of Houston Fleet Week on Wednesday.

Houston weather: Warm Wednesday ahead across the area

WARM START TO HOUSTON'S FIRST FLEET WEEK

The first Fleet Week that has been held in Houston starts Wednesday and weather should not be a major issue. Expect a steady warming trend with highs climbing into the upper 80s by Thursday and only isolated rain chances. Most days will feature a mix of sun and clouds with humid & breezy conditions. But overall, expect more dry than wet as high pressure limits storm development.

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WEEKEND COLD FRONT

A cold front moves in this weekend, bringing a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. The highest likelihood for more widespread rain currently looks to be on Saturday afternoon and evening. A few stronger storms will be possible as the front approaches.

LIGHT JACKET WEATHER EARLY NEXT WEEK

Behind the front, temperatures drop back into the mid 70s early next week with a slight dip in humidity. We may also be in store for light jacket weather by Monday morning as many areas dip to the 50s. Conditions turn quieter for a time before gradual warming & with better rain chances later in the week.