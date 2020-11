article

Rosenberg Police say a man was struck and killed on the Southwest Freeway after he stopped to attempt to help a dog.

The victim's car was struck by an 18-wheeler on Wednesday morning on U.S. 59 Freeway.

Emergency crews were diverting traffic away from US 59 NB between Reading and FM 762.

Rosenberg Police is still investigating the collision.