Man stabbed, burned in East Houston, police investigating

The Houston Police Department is investigating after a man was stabbed and burned in East Houston early Monday morning.



According to Houston police, they were called out to the 1900 block of Dorsett after a witness saw the victim and another man at the edge of a field.

The victim was then seen to be on fire and moving up an embankment, police said.



The witness put out the fire and called 911.

The unknown man was last seen fleeing on foot eastbound on Cargill Street.



The victim was taken to the hospital with stab wounds and burns over almost his entire body.

If you have any information on this case, contact the Houston Police Department Major Assaults & Family Division at (713) 308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-8477.