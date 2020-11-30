Man shot twice during home invasion in northeast Harris County
The sheriff’s office says a man was shot twice during a home invasion in northeast Harris County.
Deputies responded to a call in the 14200 block of Kittydale Drive around 12:45 a.m. Monday.
According to the sheriff’s office, the man was in his home when the suspects forced entry.
Authorities say there was a struggle, and the man was shot twice.
The sheriff’s office says he was taken to the hospital in stable condition and was undergoing surgery.
A description of the suspects has not been released.