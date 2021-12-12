Man shot, killed by security guard outside east Harris Co. game room

article

Authorities say a man is dead Saturday following an altercation outside an east Harris County game room, where a security guard reportedly shot and killed him.

Based on preliminary information from the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office, it happened around midnight at a convenience store in the 700 block of Normandy St. near Greens Bayou and Greenway Park. That's where deputies say a security guard was involved in an altercation with a man, later identified as Ruben Martinez outside the game room (in the parking lot) when things escalated.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says Martinez approached the guard in the parking lot "and was aggressive and appeared to be trying to instigate an altercation." At that point, Martinez then reportedly "lifted his shirt" to show a gun in his waistband, "threatening the guard," the Sheriff added.

That's when the security guard shot Martinez once. He was pronounced dead at the scene by responding officers.

We're told the security guard is cooperating with investigators and weapons from both the guard and Martinez were confiscated by deputies.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

