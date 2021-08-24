HCSO: Security officer fatally shoots suspect during altercation outside Walgreens in Harris Co.

article

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office is investigating following a deadly shooting on Tuesday evening.



Details are limited but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting occurred at 388 Uvalde.

Gonzalez said a security officer was involved in an altercation with an adult male outside of the store.



Authorities said the security officer discharged his weapon striking the male.

The man was confirmed dead on the scene.

This is a breaking news story. This story will be updated with the latest as we receive information.