Security guard shot by man told to leave laundry facility of NW Houston apartment complex

Authorities have a man behind bars after he was said to have shot a security guard when he was told to leave the laundry room of a northwest Houston apartment complex.

It happened around 2:30 a.m. at the Shadow Creek apartments in the 7500 block of Pinemont Dr., where it's unclear what entirely led up to the shooting. However, based on preliminary information, the security guard spoke to the man in the laundry area of the complex and told him to leave the area. Officers say possibly because it was after hours for when residents could do laundry.

The unidentified man left but soon came back to the laundry room with a gun. Officials say he then fired one round into the air before a second security guard arrived and the two chased him.

During the chase, the man ran around a corner, waiting for the security guards, and shot two rounds hitting one of the security guards in the chest.

According to Lt. Willkens with the HPD, emergency officials said the bullet went through the security guard so is expected to be OK but will be in surgery.

Police were able to arrest the man and recovered his gun.

An investigation remains underway so it's unclear, as of this writing, if the man will face any charges.

