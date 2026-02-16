The Brief Voters will head to the polls on March 3 to vote in the Republican and Democratic primaries. The candidates they choose for their party will appear on the November ballot. Early voting begins Feb. 17.



Before you head to the polls for the March 3 primary elections, you can see your sample ballot to find out what you will be voting on.

Fort Bend County sample ballots

Big picture view:

Texans will vote in either the Democratic or Republican primary. The candidates they choose for their party will appear on the November ballot.

There are statewide races like governor and U.S. senator, as well as local leaders and representatives.

Local perspective:

In Fort Bend County, residents will vote for county judge, district clerk, county clerk, district attorney and other local leaders.

Your ballot will vary based on where you live and whether you are voting in the Democratic or Republican primary.

What you can do:

To find your precinct, click here.

Then, click here to find your sample ballot.

Southeast Texas sample ballots

Below we have links to where to find the sample ballots for counties in the Houston area.

Am I registered to vote?

The easiest way to check your voter registration status is to head to the Secretary of State's website.

The Am I Registered portal on the website lets you submit your identifying information, like a Texas Driver's License number, to find your registration status.

The portal will also give you your early voting and election day polling locations.

In order to vote in the March 3 election, you must have been registered by Feb. 2.