Man shot while sitting outside Houston convenience store

Houston police are searching for the person who walked up to a man outside of a convenience store and shot him.

Authorities responded to the shooting around midnight Tuesday morning in the 3000 block of Scott Street.

Police say a man was sitting outside the store when someone in a white hoodie approached him and fired multiple shots. The suspect then fled.

The wounded man was taken to the hospital and taken into surgery. He was last reported to be in stable condition.

Police say they have video of the shooting and witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.