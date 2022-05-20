Man shot dead in car in Third Ward, suspect on loose

article

A man has been found shot dead inside a vehicle in Houston's Third Ward on Friday morning.

Houston Police homicide detectives are at the scene in the 3400 block of Tuam Street.

HPD says the adult male was found fatally shot just before 11 a.m.

SkyFOX was over the scene and captured a white luxury vehicle with multiple bullet holes on the passenger-side window.

Police say an unknown suspect was seen driving away in a white vehicle.

No other information is known at this time.

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.