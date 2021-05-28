Man shot and killed in front of store in north Houston

article

Police say a man was shot and killed in front of a store in north Houston as he held the door open for his wife.

The shooting occurred around 10:35 p.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Cavalcade Street.

According to police, the man left the food store with his wife and tried to open the door for her. Authorties say the suspect came up behind him and shot him multiple times.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a mask that covered his face, a green shirt and black pants. The suspect ran southbound from the scene.

Police are reviewing surveillance video. The HPD Homicide Division is investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.