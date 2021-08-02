Man injured in Sugar Land shooting on Sunday night

Police are investigating after a man was injured in a shooting in a Sugar Land neighborhood on Sunday night.

The shooting occurred around 9:40 p.m. in the 5700 block of Silas Creek.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 26 HOUSTON EMAIL ALERTS

Family of the man who was shot said he was taken into surgery with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.

The shooter is reportedly a retired Sugar Land PD officer. Police department officials confirm he was a longtime employee.

He remained at the scene and was speaking with investigators. Police say there are currently no arrests or charges filed in the shooting.

At this time, it is unclear what led up to the shooting. Sugar Land command staff, including the chief, were at the scene during the investigation.

Advertisement

FOR THE LATEST NEWS UPDATES, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 NEWS APP