Police say a man was shot in a fast-food drive thru in Deer Park.

The shooting occurred around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on Center Street.

Police say the man was in his car when he was shot once in the abdomen.

He was taken to the hospital and is being treated.

Police say the victim’s car is missing, and it may have been taken by the suspect.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Advertisement

FOLLOW THE LATEST LOCAL NEWS