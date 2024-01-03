Man in wheelchair shares his positive attitude for the new year

As we begin the new year, here's an extra push of motivation. Anthony Sanchez is taking social media by storm with his positive energy and attitude. After accepting life in his wheelchair, he encourages that where there's a "wheel", there's a way!

Anthony was in a catastrophic accident almost a decade ago.

"In 2014, I suffered a motorcycle accident, and I lost control. It threw me about 20 feet into the air. I landed on my shoulder blades and that unfortunately compressed my spinal cord and left me paralyzed from the chest down," Anthony explains.

Obviously, going through an accident like that can be really tough on the mind, body and soul. Anthony says he had to work through the process of emotions from depression to anger and finally acceptance.

"During the time of my injury, my girlfriend was actually pregnant, so I have a beautiful baby girl now who is eight years old. So, seeing her smile and looking at me and calling me Daddy, like that's the motivation I needed. So, as long as I’ve got her rooting me on, I've got my number one fan, and I just continue to be the best version of myself that I can be," states Anthony.

As we begin the new year, many people will put fitness at the top of their resolutions list. It can be difficult to get to the gym, but Anthony sure has figured out a way to do it, even though he can't use his legs. He says, where there's a "wheel", there's a way, so he works out his arms with a hand bike!

"I always tell people who message me who ask how I find the motivation, is by asking them, 'How bad do you want it? If you want it bad enough, you will make sure you get up, regardless of your circumstances, and make it happen.' I get up every day, and the first thing I look at when I have to dig my elbows on the bed to sit myself up. I look at my wheelchair and right there I can easily say, I don't feel like doing all the work. Just to get on it, just to get back into the vehicle, take it apart and get in. So, let's take on today! No excuses. If there's a will, there's a way, and let’s go make it happen," says a very determined Anthony.

He has even made a dramatic career change, following his accident. He switched from the oil and gas industry to modeling and acting.

"I started at the end of 2020 and have done over 30 to 40 commercials and I've done a couple of TV auditions because the world needs disabled representation. In the past, they would have able-bodied people playing roles for people in wheelchairs. But now, we do have people in wheelchairs who are putting themselves out there to be recognized and to let people know, 'Hey, we are here to stay, and we can do it just as good as anyone else.' So, when this opportunity opened up for me, this has really given me a big passion to represent this community, a beautiful community, that needs representation, and why not me," questions Anthony.

