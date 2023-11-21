The family and friends of an El Salvador man who "loved to party" have honored his last wish by holding a wake for him at a nightclub, with his coffin taking pride of place right on the dancefloor.

Katerin Mercedes Bernal told Storyful that her late father, Darwin Bernal, had asked for the special sendoff because "he loved to party and loved to dance."

"Before he died, he told us he wanted his funeral in a discotheque, and that’s exactly what happened," she said.

Footage here shows Bernal’s open white coffin at the El Pacifico Night Bar, in La Union, El Salvador. Bernal said the wake was held on November 5.

Credit: Katerin Mercedes Bernal Andrade via Storyful