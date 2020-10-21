Man in custody after five-hour standoff in northwest Harris County

Authorities say a domestic disturbance led to a five-hour standoff at a home in northwest Harris County.

Deputies responded to the scene in the 1200 block of Forestburg around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, a man in his 30s had been arguing with his parents, who are in their 60s.

Deputies say the man wouldn’t let his mom leave the house and took her phone and keys. Authorities say both parents were able to get out and went to a neighbor’s house to call for help.

According to deputies, the man barricaded himself inside the home. SWAT, HNT and CIT units responded to the scene.

After several hours, the sheriff’s office says they were able to get the man out of the house, and a taser was deployed. He was then taken into custody.

The sheriff’s office say the man is facing a robbery charge because he forcibly took the items from his mother. Authorities say he could face additional charges because he was throwing bricks and pieces of concrete at patrol cars and other vehicles before SWAT arrived.