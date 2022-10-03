article

A man was found shot dead in his car in southwest Houston on Sunday.

According to police, officers arrived at 8000 Fondren Road near Sharpstown around 6:15 a.m. They found a man, 33, slumped over in the driver seat of his car in a moving lane of traffic.

Paramedics arrived and pronounced the man dead. He had suffered a gunshot wound. The man's identity is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

There are no known witnesses or motive for the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.