Man found dead at Baytown motel, woman taken to the hospital: police

The Baytown Police Department is investigating after a man was found dead at a motel and another woman was taken to the hospital on Thursday afternoon.

Police said they were called out to the 3400 block of North Alexander in reference to a shooting.

When officers arrived, they found a 56-year-old man dead and 33-year-old woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The woman was taken to a Houston hospital to treat her injuries.

If you have any information about this deadly shooting, you're asked to contact the Baytown Police Department at (281) 422-8371 or Baytown Crime Stoppers at (281) 427-TIPS.