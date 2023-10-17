Michael Devon Combs, 32, somehow broke out of his ankle shackle and snuck out of the Harris County Courthouse.

Authorities say they left him unattended to help break up a fight in another courtroom when Combs escaped.

According To Major Lynette Anderson with the Harris County Sheriff's Office, Combs was in a courtroom around 10 a.m. on a domestic assault charge.

Court records show Combs was facing a domestic related charged from 2022. Court records accuse him of strangling the mother of his children.

The record says that Combs strangled her with one hand while punching her in the face with the other hand.

Records show that Combs was charged with strangling that same victim in 2019 as well.

Tuesday, while in court, Combs’ bond for his 2022 case was revoked and he was taken back into custody.

"He was taken into custody the deputies placed him on shackles and put him on a bench," said Anderson.

Around the same time, a fight broke out in another courtroom on the same floor and deputies left to go assist.

"Some kind of way he got out of the shackles, and he walked out of the courtroom," said Anderson.

He then got on the elevator and took off his ankle monitor once he left the building. Combs was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

Authorities are unsure where he went but confirm a Task Force along with other entities is searching for him.

There were other people in the courtroom when Combs escaped, but he was left unattended by deputies.

"Someone should have stayed with him at that time," said Anderson.

Anderson says Combs is considered a dangerous and violent.

HCSO is investigating the incident, "We are investigating the entire thing, this is an isolated incident, and we hope it won't happen again."

Anderson reports they are investigating the escape and how Combs got out of his shackles.

Authorities say Combs will be facing a felony escape charge.

Anyone with information is urged to call the HCSO at 713-221-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.