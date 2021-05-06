Man dies in shooting outside north Houston store

article

Police are investigating the deadly shooting of a man in the parking lot of a store in north Houston.

Officers responded to the scene in the 900 block of Greens Road around 9:41 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, an employee walked out of the store and was ambushed. He was able to get away and was not shot.

Police say the employee’s uncle was outside and was struck by gunfire. He died at the scene.

The suspect reportedly drove off in a light color sedan.

The investigation is ongoing.

