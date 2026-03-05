Missing man last seen in Fifth Ward over a month ago

The Brief Police say Jose Guadalupe Landeros was last seen Jan. 29 on Lucille Street. Jose is also known as Javier and "Cowboy." Anyone with information can call Houston Police.



Houston Police are looking for a missing man who was last seen in Fifth Ward over a month ago.

Houston missing: Jose Guadalupe Landeros

(Photo credit: Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit)

What we know:

Police say 68-year-old Jose Guadalupe Landeros was last seen on January 29 at about 11 a.m. on Lucille Street.

Jose is described as a white or Hispanic man standing at about 5'7" and weighing around 170 pounds. He also has brown eyes and gray hair.

Jose is said to be mostly non-verbal, and he drags his feet when he walks.

Jose also goes by Javier Gonzalez-Gutierres or "Cowboy."

What we don't know:

There is no information on what he was last seen wearing or where he may have traveled to.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

Houston Police non-emergency line: 713-884-3131

HPD Missing Persons Unit: 832-394-1840