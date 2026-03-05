Expand / Collapse search

Missing man last seen in Fifth Ward over a month ago

Published  March 5, 2026 2:59pm CST
Missing Persons
The Brief

    • Police say Jose Guadalupe Landeros was last seen Jan. 29 on Lucille Street.
    • Jose is also known as Javier and "Cowboy."
    • Anyone with information can call Houston Police.

HOUSTON - Houston Police are looking for a missing man who was last seen in Fifth Ward over a month ago.

Houston missing: Jose Guadalupe Landeros

(Photo credit: Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit)

What we know:

Police say 68-year-old Jose Guadalupe Landeros was last seen on January 29 at about 11 a.m. on Lucille Street.

Jose is described as a white or Hispanic man standing at about 5'7" and weighing around 170 pounds. He also has brown eyes and gray hair.

Jose is said to be mostly non-verbal, and he drags his feet when he walks.

Jose also goes by Javier Gonzalez-Gutierres or "Cowboy."

What we don't know:

There is no information on what he was last seen wearing or where he may have traveled to.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:

  • Houston Police non-emergency line: 713-884-3131
  • HPD Missing Persons Unit: 832-394-1840

The Source: Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit

