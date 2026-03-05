Missing man last seen in Fifth Ward over a month ago
HOUSTON - Houston Police are looking for a missing man who was last seen in Fifth Ward over a month ago.
Houston missing: Jose Guadalupe Landeros
(Photo credit: Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit)
What we know:
Police say 68-year-old Jose Guadalupe Landeros was last seen on January 29 at about 11 a.m. on Lucille Street.
Jose is described as a white or Hispanic man standing at about 5'7" and weighing around 170 pounds. He also has brown eyes and gray hair.
Jose is said to be mostly non-verbal, and he drags his feet when he walks.
Jose also goes by Javier Gonzalez-Gutierres or "Cowboy."
What we don't know:
There is no information on what he was last seen wearing or where he may have traveled to.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can call one of the following agencies:
- Houston Police non-emergency line: 713-884-3131
- HPD Missing Persons Unit: 832-394-1840
The Source: Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit